The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved hiring Erin Siedschlag as the new Lake Mills Elementary School principal at a meeting Monday.
Siedschlag lives in Lake Mills with her husband, Jeff, and two sons, Eli (4th grade) and Owen (5K).
“As a family, we love to bike, take walks, and camp. When we aren’t outside, you can find us playing board games, doing puzzles and reading,” she said.
Siedschlag has been an educator for 15 years and began her career at Clinton High School as a social studies teacher and spent the last five years as an administrator in the Waupun Area School District.
“I am excited to bring my professional knowledge to Lake Mills and look forward to serving the staff, students and community in my new role,” Siedschlag said.”I look forward to collaborating with parents and the elementary staff to provide the best education for each child.”
“She is bringing a lot of nice experience and we are excited for her to start at Lake Mills Elementary,” said Dr. Tonya Olson.
Amanda Thompson will be moving to the position of director of teaching and learning.
Siedschlag will begin her duties as principal July 1.
The board honored the Lake Mills girls basketball team on their state championship.
“Last year they ended their season at the state tournament and it wasn’t a normal state tournament about an hour before the game we were told there could be no fans in the stands,” said Stephen Considine, athletic director. “We lost that game and there was no state championship game after.”
He said the coaches didn’t see the players again until July 1, due to the pandemic, for sport contact days. The team was undefeated in conference and had two loses overall on the season.
“As we were planning for state it was going to be different because we had to play two games in one day,” he said. “The varsity team had a 3.8 GPA overall. They represented us well both on and off the court.”
The board also recognized former board members Dave Roedl and Andrew Palmer.
“We have two members of the board who this will be their last meeting. Mr. Palmer can’t be here due to business commitments and we appreciate his willingness to serve,” said Robert Dimperio, board president.
To Roedl he said,”It’s been a pleasure these last three years to work with you,” Dimperio said. “You’ve helped us work through a really unprecedented time.”
Olson said, “Dave I really admired your conviction when we had to make some tough decisions this fall. Thank you very much for your service.”
In other business the board:
— Approved Dean Health Plan and Delta Dental as the district’s new health and dental carriers.
— Approved Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company as the district’s life and disability insurance carrier.
— Approved the site agreement between the district and the Lake Mills Methodist Church for 4K.
The board also approved a consent agenda with hires and resignations and gifts totaling thousands of dollars to the district.
