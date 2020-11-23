Candidates interested in running for local public office can begin to file their paperwork in Lake Mills for the April election, starting Dec. 1.
Two seats on the Lake Mills City Council are up for election including the council person at large seat held by Michael Foster and the district 2 seat, which is currently vacant. The council person at large seat is a three year term, while the vacant position in district 2 is a one year term.
Persons interested in district boundaries can contact the Lake Mills city clerk.
Candidates for council will have until Jan. 5 to circulate nomination papers.
Two seats on the Lake Mills Board of Education are up for grabs. The seats are being held by David Roedl and Andrew Palmer.
The Lake Mills Area School District does not require nomination papers. Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement with the district. The paperwork for filing for the school board can be picked up at the district office.
Declarations can be made for council or school board through Jan. 5. If necessary a primary will be held Feb. 16, 2021.
