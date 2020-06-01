With the March calendar still on the wall, just like that the school year is over. This year there will be no last day assemblies or photo ops. Students will close their laptops and Chromebooks and turn the page on the 2019-20 school year. For high school seniors the lack of pomp and circumstance around the last months of school have been different than they imagined at the start of the year.
For the Lake Mills Area School District this has been an end to the school year like no other. The district updated families on the end of the school year and pick up of personal items last week, among other topics.
“In a very real way, I feel that you are all part of the LMASD staff at this point as you assist your students in new ways with learning, motivation, and information overload,” said Pam Streich, district administrator, who will retire June 30.
Due to school buildings being closed through June 30 a virtual summer school option will happen in the district with sign up going on now.
The free school meal program will be available through June 30.
An in person graduation for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for July 19, but no decisions have been made about what the ceremony will look like. The district is taking direction from the blueprint for reopening Jefferson County plan.
“The County wants us to wait until we get through a few more weeks since opening to see what the numbers and recommendations look like,” Streich said in an email.
District officials don’t yet know what school will look like in the fall.
“The decision will not be made until later in the summer based on all the available information at that time,” Streich said.
The district will be planning for three options including a full return to school, a hybrid return with some virtual and some in person or a virtual return to school in the fall.
“If this were to be the only option, virtual learning may look different than your experience in the last 2 months,” she said.
With Streich’s upcoming retirement she says she has mixed emotions.
“I am pleased that Dr. Tonya Olson, your new district administrator, has been an active team member in all of our planning and decision making,” she said. “She has been joining Board of Education and administrative team meetings and working with me on an almost daily basis as we make the best decisions for the future of our students. She will be in the district for several days in June to help with the transition as well.”
Teachers in the district have started to pack up their classrooms last week, hoping for a better start to next year. The Leader asked community members via social media how the end of this school year was for them and their students. The majority said the experience was very different from years past and they miss the comradery of being at school with their friends.
Jeanette Mir said her children did well at first, “My children were excited at first to be home and doing online school, but the past month or so have started to lose motivation. My daughter seems to be getting depressed, missing her teachers and friends. My son was getting his best grades ever at first. But once it changed to pass or no pass, he lost his motivation for straight A’s and all the effort he was putting in has gone down. I pray life can get back to somewhat of a normal routine again. The kids really need socialization and learn a lot from that alone,” she wrote.
Terry Bontrager said she thinks parents have a newfound respect for teachers after the virtual learning experience.
Lake Mills teacher Jo Ann Russo said she asked some of her elementary students how they felt about online learning with most of them saying it was just OK. “Their biggest miss, not surprising, was being around their classmates,” Russo wrote. “While I'm sure they missed the friendships, I think they were truly just saying they missed the atmosphere, the movement and the activities. I left them with a big heartfelt ‘Be Proud of yourselves. You all did a fantastic job,’ not only did they learn from our curriculum, they learned so much about the use of a computer. I will seriously miss this group!”
Other teachers said they missed the end of the year hugs and high fives and the special last day activities.
“Students who previously said, ‘school’s stupid’ suddenly said, ‘I miss school. I want to go back. It was so much easier.’ I can’t help but agree with them....I miss school. I can’t wait to go back. Thank you to the work of all staff, students, parents and community members who made this difficult endeavor go more smoothly! I am so incredibly proud to be a part of the LMASD,” commented Tammy Grady.
A few said they weren’t fans of virtual learning.
“My son struggles a lot to focus and the virtual learning is not something he can do independently,” said Tamara Gonring. “For me this was something that was ok to muddle through for a few months, but I don’t see this as a benefit to my son’s education going forward and I will not be happy if this is what happens in the fall.”
For parents with younger students the experience was difficult knowing their children wouldn’t have their normal socialization.
“My son is in kindergarten this year. On one hand I feel lucky this happened in his first year of school, because he doesn’t understand what he’s missing out on. On the other hand, when you’re six you do most, if not all, of your socializing in school,” said Jamie Hernandez. “The LMASD did a superb job with virtual learning. I feel very lucky to be part of this school district and know that if virtual learning is part of the plan for the fall all of the students will be well taken care of again. I also am amazed how quickly these little kids pick up on the technology!”
For parents of children with learning disabilities and other issues virtual school has been a difficult adjustment amid the other pressures of the pandemic.
Melissa Walker said her son struggled with virtual learning after a recent ADD diagnosis and her daughter has been homeschooling for years due to health conditions.
“I am hopeful that this experience shines a light on alternative ways to educate students who have different, perhaps challenging, needs,” Walker wrote.
“I was overwhelmed with the thought of having to help my son navigate virtual learning,” wrote Roxanne Thorman. “He has some learning disabilities which for me I struggled and worried whether I was following his plan when I never really knew exactly what all of teachers did with him in the first place. He missed playing with his friends and classmates, as well as the interaction face to face with his teachers. Overall, we both did well but moving forward in school is the best place for us.”
Lake Mills High School freshman Victoria Mulderink said she was an A, B student while in school but has struggled since virtual learning started.
“At first, I was doing good, but then I missed a day because my family had a trip to take then everything went downhill. It seemed harder to work after I missed the one day,” she said.
The consensus of commenters praised the Lake Mills Area School District and their execution of virtual learning without any notice.
Perhaps the most insightful information came from fourth grader Sparky Gero, who is finishing fourth grade in Sarah Kirst’s class. When asked by his mom Nicki, he wrote, “My feelings are I hate online school, because it’s a waste of time. It was a terrible end to the school year because we couldn’t see friends. I didn’t enjoy the experience. It was hard because they gave us too much work to do. I miss Mrs. Kirst.”
