With Knickerbocker looming the Lake Mills Town Board opted not to provide any special event permits for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board voted that until at least Sept. 1, 2021 they will not consider any special event permits in the township.
“We on the Knickerbocker committee have been trying to decide what we would do for Knickerbocker. I advocated we not do the lake events with the sponsors because of the virus. We on the committee are eliminating many of those games,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson.
The festival scheduled for Feb. 6 will feature the customary ice sculptures in downtown Lake Mills, but will be missing ice softball and other popular lake events.
“I had a lot of people contact me already about what we are doing for special events,” said Robin Untz, town clerk.
“Until the situation changes I don’t think we should promote any type of special event,” said David Schroeder, supervisor.
“I feel the same,” Oostdik said. “I think this is the right thing to do at this time. Our committee decided too to protect the Main Street Program and I feel the same way about the township,” she said.
The township will vote on a nonbinding referendum for the new Cambridge Fire Station April 6.
“We should place this referendum on the ballot for April of this year
“I think it behooves us to pass a referendum either for or against it. I would like this to be unbinding and it’s up to us to educate the public about our portion of the fire district.”
Schroeder said, “By running the referendum we do get a larger poll on what our electors are thinking. Whether this passes or fails it still comes down to a board decision. It has to be brought before an annual meeting because it has to get approval by the electors at the meeting.”
The total cost of the building is expected to be $6.2 million and the Town of Lake Mills will not exceed $317,887.
The board heard an objection for the local ATV club about an invoice for ATV signage mapping.
“They are objecting to this bill because they didn’t realize they would be responsible for it,” said Jim Heinz, supervisor.
“This is a part of our sign inventory and it will need to be maintained,” Oostdik commented.
“I don’t ever remember the conversation saying the club needed to pay for this,” Schroeder said.
“I think we should look back at the minutes and the video of that meeting and go forward,” Oostdik said.
Brian Benisch stated his interest in being a formal write-in candidate for the Lake Mills Town Board’s open chairperson position.
“I had some health issues, so I didn’t get my papers in on time,” he said.
Benisch has lived in Lake Mills for five years and runs his own business in town.
