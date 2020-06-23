The risk to the public health and safety was too great for the Lake Mills Grays to pursue a season in the Home Talent League when the season begins on July 4, according to assistant manager Kirk Lund.
The Home Talent League initially postponed its season due to the coronavirus pandemic from early May to June 7. The league pushed the season back once again to July 4 to allow teams adequate time to prepare for a season after Gov. Tony Evers extended the safer-at-home order to May 26.
Regardless of what the league was doing, the Grays were not planning to participate.
“We all want to play baseball in 2020, but we made this decision because we believe that playing baseball during this pandemic would risk the health of the players, coaches, concessions-staff, umpires, and fans — as well as all the other people with whom they have contact,” Lund said. “Other area leagues, such as American Legion, have cancelled their seasons. Even Major League Baseball has not struck a deal to play games in 2020 — and they have far greater resources to implement what would be necessary to protect the health of the players and others than we have.”
Adult amateur baseball has been played in Lake Mills since 1871, according to Lund, when the team was the Lake Mills Blues. The Grays started their team in 1896, which means the team is 34 years senior than the Home Talent League itself.
Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified Gov. Evers’ mandate, teams in the area have played exhibitions to prepare for the season. Most of the games were played at Rome Park and have included unofficial games with the Jefferson Blue Devils and Fort Atkinson Generals of the HTL Southeast Section, of which the Grays are usually a team, and the Rome Raiders, a Land O’ Lakes team.
Though other teams are moving forward in preparation of the season, the Verona Cavaliers of the Western Section of the Home Talent League decided Saturday that they would join Lake Mills in being inactive for the 2020 season.
Normally, if a team folds it pays a penalty to the league and only can return under probation-like circumstances. Special exceptions are allowed and the coronavirus pandemic applies as one of those exceptions for the Cavaliers and Grays.
“The Grays have every intention of fielding a team for the 2021 HTL Season, if science and medicine have ended the pandemic with a treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19,” Lund said. “We plan to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the Lake Mills Grays in 2021, a year late.”
The Grays finished 2019 with a 2-14 record and forfeited their final game of the 2019 season because they couldn’t field a full team. Lund said he wasn’t sure because the team’s preparation was derailed by the initial shutdowns on March 17.
“The Grays are in a rebuilding phase. We struggled to field a team last season — playing several games with just nine players present, and forfeiting the last game of the season,” Lund said. “Difficulty fielding a team is not a problem unique to the Grays — many smaller-town HTL teams have been having this same difficulty in recent years.
“At the HTL Annual Meeting in February, some changes to the league roster rules were made to help teams with this difficulty. The Grays had planned a robust player-recruiting drive for this season. We will now turn our focus to putting together a competitive roster for the 2021 season.”
