6/24/2021

Check Welfare Fremont Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane

Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Side mirror 89/CTHV

6/25/2021

Citation Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Violate GDL Curfew, Warning Left of Center, Curfew x2 Elm Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warrant Pick-Up W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Missing Endangered Person Owen Street

Stolen License Plates E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane

Found Property W. Madison Street

Accident, Citation Fail to Yield Left Hand Turn,15-day Correction Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out Oakbrook Drive

Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Warrant Pick-Up CTHV/89

Warning Failure to Maintain Exhaust N. Main Street/Oak Street

Criminal Complaint Possession With Intent to Deliver THC, Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Expired Registration, Citation Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Warrant Arrest, Criminal Complaint Misdemeanor Bail Jumping N. Main Street

Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence (2nd Offense) W. Tyranena Park Road

6/26/2021

Warning Defective Registration Lamps Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation OWI 1st Offense Hwy 89/Tyranena Park Road

911 Open Line N. Main Street

Dog Bite S. Main Street

Accident Property Damage, 15 day Correction Proof of Insurance S. Madison Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to provide proof of valid insurance Washington Street/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Third Brake Light Water Street

Probation Violation N. Main Street

6/27/2021

Vehicle Lock Out O’Neil Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Found Property N. Main Street

Found Property N. Main Street

Assist EMS Browns Court

Found Property N. Main Street

6/28/2021

Warning Overnight Camping with Campfire Tyranena Park

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Warning Imprudent speed CP Avenue/American Way

Warning Unregistered Vehicle Hwy V/Cherokee Path

Warning Defective Head Lamp, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy V/Hwy A

Warning Non registration of Vehicle Hwy V/Hwy 89

6/29/2021

Check Welfare Fremont Street

Lock out of Vehicle Tamarack Drive

911 Hang up S. Ferry Drive

Warning Defective Tail Lamps N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Defective License Plate Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Madison Street

Animal Bite S. Main Street

Check Welfare N. Main Street

6/30/2021

Open Door S. Main Street

Warning Cracked Windshield, Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Assist EMS High Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Pinnacle Drive/S. Main Street

Accident N. Main Street

All other broken car window Meadowridge Circle

Found Property E. Lake Street

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road

Warning Failure To Yield W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning License Plate Cover CTHV/89

Citation Operating After Revocation, 1st Offense W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

7/1/2021

Mutual Aid — Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 @ Mile Marker 259

Written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue

Vehicle Lock Out Bayfield Court

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

warning speeding American Way at Industrial Drive

Check Welfare Washington Street

Vehicle Lock Out Wallace Park

911 Hang Up Tyranena Brewery

Check Welfare Washington Street

Written warning: operating without required lights Water Street/ S. Madison Street

7/2/2021

Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Written Warning; Defective Brake Light Main Street/Lake Street

Citation: Operate without License Main Street/Washington Street

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate, Warrant Main Street/Phillips Drive

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach

7/3/2021

Citation-OWI 1st, PAC, passing in no passing S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Assist Fire Trinity Pines

Parking Citations Sandy Beach x6

911 Hang Up N. Main St.

Written Warning: fail To Display License Plate CTHV/89

Written Warning: Tint, No Front License plate CTHV/89

Citation: Operate without License Mulberry Street/CTHV

Mutual Aid Accident County Road B/Dorothy Lane

All Other Emergency Detention Lake Mills Winery

Written warning-Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street

7/4/2021

All other/Loitering and Possession THC Lake Mills Market

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Parking Citations #2483 Sandy Beach x13

All other complaints — hacked computer E. Tyranena Park Road

Found Property Bartels Beach

Underage Alcohol Sandy Beach

911 Hang Up Tower Street

911 Hang up W. Lake Street

Vehicle Lock Out S CP Avenue

Written warning-Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Lake Street

Warrant Arrest Sandy Beach

7/5/2021

Found Dog CTH B

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

Parking Citations Sandy Beach x4

All other — Landlord / Tenant Issue E. Washington Street

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Check Welfare E. Washington Street

7/6/2021

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Citations: Permittee operate without instructor, speeding W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning — Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning — Speeding, Cit. — Seatbelt E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue

Warning speeding S. Main Street at Woodland

Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning speeding, 15 day cracked windshield S CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Vehicle Lock Out Brewster Drive

Child enticement/possession of child pornography Tamarack Drive

Written Warning-Speed, illegible plate, proof of insurance E. Lake Street/Washington Street

7/7/2021

Citation: speeding E. Lake Street/ Grove Street

Warning-fail to stop for sign Birch St at Pine Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning — Fail to Stop at Stop Sign MulberryStreet/CTHV

Warning — Operate Vehicle Without Registration Lamps Hwy A/Faville Road

