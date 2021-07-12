6/24/2021
Check Welfare Fremont Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane
Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Side mirror 89/CTHV
6/25/2021
Citation Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Violate GDL Curfew, Warning Left of Center, Curfew x2 Elm Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warrant Pick-Up W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Missing Endangered Person Owen Street
Stolen License Plates E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane
Found Property W. Madison Street
Accident, Citation Fail to Yield Left Hand Turn,15-day Correction Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out Oakbrook Drive
Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Warrant Pick-Up CTHV/89
Warning Failure to Maintain Exhaust N. Main Street/Oak Street
Criminal Complaint Possession With Intent to Deliver THC, Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Expired Registration, Citation Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Warrant Arrest, Criminal Complaint Misdemeanor Bail Jumping N. Main Street
Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence (2nd Offense) W. Tyranena Park Road
6/26/2021
Warning Defective Registration Lamps Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation OWI 1st Offense Hwy 89/Tyranena Park Road
911 Open Line N. Main Street
Dog Bite S. Main Street
Accident Property Damage, 15 day Correction Proof of Insurance S. Madison Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to provide proof of valid insurance Washington Street/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Third Brake Light Water Street
Probation Violation N. Main Street
6/27/2021
Vehicle Lock Out O’Neil Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Found Property N. Main Street
Found Property N. Main Street
Assist EMS Browns Court
Found Property N. Main Street
6/28/2021
Warning Overnight Camping with Campfire Tyranena Park
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Warning Imprudent speed CP Avenue/American Way
Warning Unregistered Vehicle Hwy V/Cherokee Path
Warning Defective Head Lamp, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy V/Hwy A
Warning Non registration of Vehicle Hwy V/Hwy 89
6/29/2021
Check Welfare Fremont Street
Lock out of Vehicle Tamarack Drive
911 Hang up S. Ferry Drive
Warning Defective Tail Lamps N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Defective License Plate Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Madison Street
Animal Bite S. Main Street
Check Welfare N. Main Street
6/30/2021
Open Door S. Main Street
Warning Cracked Windshield, Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Assist EMS High Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Pinnacle Drive/S. Main Street
Accident N. Main Street
All other broken car window Meadowridge Circle
Found Property E. Lake Street
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road
Warning Failure To Yield W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning License Plate Cover CTHV/89
Citation Operating After Revocation, 1st Offense W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
7/1/2021
Mutual Aid — Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 @ Mile Marker 259
Written warning: speeding E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue
Vehicle Lock Out Bayfield Court
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
warning speeding American Way at Industrial Drive
Check Welfare Washington Street
Vehicle Lock Out Wallace Park
911 Hang Up Tyranena Brewery
Check Welfare Washington Street
Written warning: operating without required lights Water Street/ S. Madison Street
7/2/2021
Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Written Warning; Defective Brake Light Main Street/Lake Street
Citation: Operate without License Main Street/Washington Street
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate, Warrant Main Street/Phillips Drive
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach
7/3/2021
Citation-OWI 1st, PAC, passing in no passing S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Assist Fire Trinity Pines
Parking Citations Sandy Beach x6
911 Hang Up N. Main St.
Written Warning: fail To Display License Plate CTHV/89
Written Warning: Tint, No Front License plate CTHV/89
Citation: Operate without License Mulberry Street/CTHV
Mutual Aid Accident County Road B/Dorothy Lane
All Other Emergency Detention Lake Mills Winery
Written warning-Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Madison Street
7/4/2021
All other/Loitering and Possession THC Lake Mills Market
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Parking Citations #2483 Sandy Beach x13
All other complaints — hacked computer E. Tyranena Park Road
Found Property Bartels Beach
Underage Alcohol Sandy Beach
911 Hang Up Tower Street
911 Hang up W. Lake Street
Vehicle Lock Out S CP Avenue
Written warning-Fail to stop at stop sign N. Main Street/Lake Street
Warrant Arrest Sandy Beach
7/5/2021
Found Dog CTH B
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
Parking Citations Sandy Beach x4
All other — Landlord / Tenant Issue E. Washington Street
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
Written warning: speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Check Welfare E. Washington Street
7/6/2021
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Citations: Permittee operate without instructor, speeding W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning — Defective Brake light S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning — Speeding, Cit. — Seatbelt E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue
Warning speeding S. Main Street at Woodland
Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning speeding, 15 day cracked windshield S CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Vehicle Lock Out Brewster Drive
Child enticement/possession of child pornography Tamarack Drive
Written Warning-Speed, illegible plate, proof of insurance E. Lake Street/Washington Street
7/7/2021
Citation: speeding E. Lake Street/ Grove Street
Warning-fail to stop for sign Birch St at Pine Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning — Fail to Stop at Stop Sign MulberryStreet/CTHV
Warning — Operate Vehicle Without Registration Lamps Hwy A/Faville Road