There were two things he wanted to do in his life; be a pitcher for the New York Yankees and become a Marine. In 1943, his dream of becoming a Marine was fulfilled. The late Kenneth Stelse, a Lake Mills native, enlisted April 23, 1943. He was a graduate of Lake Mills High School where he was involved in football and baseball. Prior to entering the service, he was employed at H. Luetzow and Sons. His father, Albert Stelse, served in World War I.
Stelse went to bootcamp in San Diego and was a part of the 364th Platoon. After bootcamp he went to Miramar and then Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He spent 14 weeks at aviation ordnance men’s school in Norman, Oklahoma. He graduated on Dec. 11, 1943 as an armorer aircraft SSN-911.
Stelse shipped out from Mare Island, California to New Hebrides Islands in 1944. According to his wife Beverly Stelse, it took the convoy 38 days to reach the islands, where they met the 1st Division. From there they went to Palau Island where the Battle of Peleliu was fought starting on Sept. 15, 1944.
Beverly said it was thought the battle would only be a few days, but the Marine regiments were there until the end of October.
“It was a fierce battle with the Japanese having caves and tunnels in the Umurbrogol Mountain and in ridges. It turned out to be one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific.”
The battle claimed the lives of 1,252 Marines and 277 soldiers, with 5,274 Marines and 1,008 soldiers wounded.
Though he didn’t share many details of his role in the battle, Stelse brought home an album of photos, which contained images of deceased Japanese fighters and other images. Beverly said she doesn’t know where all of the photos came from, but they elude to the difficulties of war.
While he was in Japan, Steles’s sister sent one of his letters to be printed in the Leader in 1944. It reads:
Dearest Sis,
I haven’t heard from you for quite a while, which is mostly my fault because I haven’t been settled down in one place long enough lately.
The place where I’m at now is eight degrees above the equator which is still quite hot as you might know if you have been reading the papers lately.
I have seen a few Japs so far. The majority of them are small and skinny little runts and they are just as treacherous as you have heard about by now.
We are living in pup tents and the first week we were here we were living on C rations, and they sure got sickening. They consisted mostly of vegetable stew and beans which we ate three meals a day, but now we are getting a little better chow.
We are working long and hard hours and have guard duty besides. Sleep to us is a thing of the past.
In case you couldn’t guess what island, I was located on before, I will tell you. I was on a rock called (censored) located in the New Hebrides group. It was sure paradise compared to the island I’m on now, but I asked for it and now I’m getting git.
How do you like school this year? Are you still hearing from Alice yet?
I got a letter from Russ a few days back and the way he talked about the Army as if he really liked it. But he will learn in a short while how it is.
I am enclosing in this letter a Jap letter that I found. You can have it for a souvenir, and you may be able to figure out the writing.
It is getting quite dark and seeing as how we have no electric light facilities; I’ll have to close.
Say hello to the fellows around town. Be good now.
Love,
Kenny
After Peleliu they went to the Battle of Leyte. In July of 1945 on the way back to the United States their convoy stopped at Guam. On their return home they landed at San Francisco and then was based at Eagle Mountain Lake, Texas and was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1945.
Beverly said Stelse mentioned a time he was on guard duty at night and could hear clicking coming toward him.
“It was either a lobster or a crab. He had to shoot it,” she said.
Stelse was in the war with two other men for their entire tour of duty from enlistment to discharge. Stan from Cicero, Illinois And Harley from Stanley, Wisconsin. The men met after the war years for platoon reunions frequently.
Though the family visited with other veterans often Beverly said he talked of his time in the South Pacific, “very little.”
In September 1991, when Stelse was visiting with Kelly Hein of Lake Mills, the two realized they had both been at the battle of Peleliu. Ken and Bev were planning to attend a reunion they had seen advertised in the American Legion magazine.
“Kelly was astonished, he was in that battle too, and he and Harriet, his wife, went along to the reunion,” Beverly Stelse said.
The couple traveled all around the world even visiting the South Pacific.
In 1995, a few months before Stelse passed away, he was visiting with his high school friend Walter (Emil) Bade and found he too was at the Battle of Peleliu. The three Lake Mills men, who went to high school together, had all been in the same battle and never knew it until 51 years later.
Stelse went to technical school to become a mechanic after the war and worked at the Ford garage in town, eventually moving on to Ladish Malt and he was a carpenter in his later years.
Ken was a member of the American Legion and after his discharge from the Marines was a member of the Legion Firing Squad for many years. The men were honorary pallbearers at Stelse’s memorial service on June. 12, 1995.
“They were all such great people,” she said of the other veterans and their families.
Beverly has been working on a family history, including what she knows about Ken’s service, for her family so the stories live on.
