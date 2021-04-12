Packed in a grease stained paper bag with the letters "P," "W," "CW," "CP" or "WR" on it is a taste of summer tradition in Lake Mills. The American Legion Slider stand will be opening May 7 in downtown.
The Legion stand is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until they sell out) from May through October. The stand was closed for the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Generations of families have enjoyed a tasty Legion hamburger since 1925, when two WWI veterans began selling them. Patrons can pick up one, two or 100 to store in the freezer from the Legion stand nestled next to Café on the Park on Main Street.
Legion member Ron Zambriski told the Leader, due to the pandemic they are in need of volunteers on all shifts.
"We have diminished ranks and are in need of help," he said.
The shifts run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to close.
Both Legionnaires and community members are welcome to volunteer. Those who are interested in helping should call Stacy Peters at 920-728-0975.
