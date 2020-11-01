PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lake Mills' football team led wire-to-wire in a 22-13 nonconference victory at Sauk Prairie on Friday.
"Walking away with a win is a positive thing," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "Going into the game I think our kids assumed they were going to go in there and take one from them by showing up. We have to do a better job of executing. Go in on Friday nights and move on from the good and bad plays. Take it one play at a time. I don't think we did that very well. There was a little adversity in the fourth quarter we didn't handle well.
"Defensively, we did a good job up front. They got to the edge on us a few times which hurt us. We held them in check for the most part. Defensively we did a good job."
Senior quarterback Adam Moen found senior wide receiver Grant Horkan for a 16-yard score with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter as the L-Cats (4-2) bounced back from last week's double overtime loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
The Eagles (0-6) answered on an eight-yard rushing score by senior running back Owen Diehl in the second quarter but missed the extra point.
After junior receiver JP Rugig had a 50-yard completion on a deflected pass running a wheel route to the boundary, senior tailback Charlie Cassady punched it in on a seven-yard run up the gut with 5:28 left in the third. Senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum, who had six catches for 147 yards despite facing double teams for most of the game, caught the 2-point try to make it 15-6 L-Cats.
Diehl scored with 2:07 remaining on a three-yard rush to cut the lead to two.
Lake Mills needed less than a minute for an insurance score as Moen, who had 17 totes for 90 yards, scored on a 14-yard rush.
"We established a run game and that kind of sealed it for us," Huber said. "We had three new offensive linemen starting and were without our left guard and right tackle who were banged up in the in Lakeside game."
Moen finished 16-for-20 for 154 yards and Cassady had 12 carries for 59 yards.
Moen has 12 passing scores and is completing 66 percent of his throws, also scoring nine times on the ground while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
"I think he's doing a good job of taking what the defense gives him," Huber said of Moen. "They aren't just giving one look. It could be man, cover 3 or cover 4 which is different from last year when he saw one look. He's doing a good job of adapting to what the defense gives him."
Retrum is averaging 17.3 yards a catch and has surpassed 100 yards receiving three times.
The L-Cats conclude the regular season at home next week against Reedsburg (2-4).
LAKE MILLS 22, SAUK PRAIRIE 13
Lake Mills 7 0 8 7 — 22
Sauk Prairie 0 6 7 0 — 13
LM: Horkan 16 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 2:21
SP: Diehl 8 run (kick failed), 8:50
LM: Cassady 7 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 5:28
SP: Diehl 3 run (kick good), 2:07
LM: Moen 14 run (Lund kick), 1:24
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LM 16, SP 10.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 29-149; SP 35-140.
Passing yards — LM 154; SP 85.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 16-20-1; SP 5-15-1.
Penalties-yards — LM 4-55; SP 2-16.
Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0; SP 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LM: Moen 17-90; C. Cassady 12-59; SP: Uselman 13-44, Wright-Rodriguez 12-43.
Passing — LM: Moen 16-20-1 154; SP: Wright-Rodriguez 5-15-1 85.
Receiving — LM: Retrum 6-147; SP: Gibbs 2-50.
