The city of Lake Mills could have weekly recycling pickup in 2021 after the Lake Mills City Council discussed the contract extension and new recycling service with John’s Disposal at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“A lot of people do say they are looking for the weekly recycling pickup,” said Brian Jongetjes, president, John’s Disposal.
The cost of weekly recycling for 2021 will be $6.07. The total cost of the contract will be $15.39. Last year with every other week recycling, the cost for residents was $14.14. Weekly recycling adds $1.25 per unit monthly.
Council members were in favor of weekly recycling saying many people ask about the service.
The council also discussed the possibility of adding electronics recycling in the future. The cost per unit for electronics recycling would be $0.50.
“When we survey constituents maybe we could get their thoughts about electronics recycling,” said Vickie Schmidt, council member. “We’ve heard from a lot of people they want weekly recycling pickup.”
The resolution to include the weekly recycling pickup will be on the next meeting agenda.
The possibility of purchasing the Rock Lake Activity Center in 2021 was discussed by the council with the possibility of creating a special revenue fund for inclusion in the 2021 city budget. The council voted to develop an ad hoc committee to further study the options of purchasing the building.
The council was presented with three alternatives; to do nothing, to purchase the building and develop the special revenue fund or develop an ad hoc committee to do more research on the topic.
As the committee works through the issues the council will be updated regularly on the status. The council formed an ad hoc committee in the past to discuss the organization and management by the city, school district and several non-profit organizations, including the Rock Lake Activity Center.
Various management options were discussed including, having a facility operate under the City’s direction, the Rock Lake Activity Center’s direction, or other outside sources. Throughout the meetings, a public partnership was discussed. The ad hoc committee supported developing a successful city/school partnership that integrates, leverages, and improves access to resources; resulting in positive development for youth, enhanced public safety, increased public health and senior activities. Currently the Lake Mills Recreation Department runs the Club 55 Senior Center located at the Rock Lake Activity Center.
In 2019 the Rock Lake Activity Center generated $183,426 and expenses of $171,914 and paid $18,720 on the building’s mortgage.
In other business the council:
— Approved the city manager to sign a motor vehicle dealer license application for Fire Service Inc., 105 Industrial Dr. The business sells fire trucks.
“They do sell new fire trucks as well as do repairs,” said City Manager Steve Wilke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.