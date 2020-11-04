Biden, Trump

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

 AP

As the country waits for official vote totals to come in for the presidential election, local unofficial results show the city and town of Lake Mills favored former Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden received 2,030 votes in the City of Lake Mills to President Donald Trump’s 1,698 votes. In the Town of Lake Mills Biden received 753 votes to Trump’s 713. Area municipalities favored Trump including the towns of Aztalan, Milford, Watertown and Waterloo, while Oakland favored Biden. The village of Johnson Creek favored Trump.

Countywide Trump took 56% of the vote to Biden’s 41%.

Republicans ruled the race for the 5th Congressional District, electing state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald who overtook Tom Palzewicz in the race for the seat, currently held by retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. Republican Barbara Dittrich of the 38th Assembly district also held on to her seat, by a wide margin.

