There will be a showing of "The Right to Harm," Aug.8 at the Oconomowoc Community Center to educate individuals and families on factory farms and the impact they have on Wisconsin agriculture and communities.
The event, co-hosted by a coalition of area farm and environmental groups, is being billed as “Wake Up Rural Wisconsin: Factory Farm Myths, Realities, and Remedies.” All are welcome to join the conversation. Snacks and youth activities will be provided. There will be an exclusive screening of the “Right to Harm” documentary with reflections by agricultural economist Dr. John Ikerd, who will also share findings from his recent research on CAFO policies and social and economic impact.
John Ikerd is Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri. Raised on a small dairy farm in southwest Missouri, he received a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in 1970. He worked with a large meat packing company for three years and spent 30 years on the faculties of North Carolina State University, Oklahoma State University, University of Georgia, and the University of Missouri before retiring in early 2000. Dr. Ikerd spent the first half of his academic career as a livestock marketing specialist and the second half on issues related to agricultural sustainability. For more than 25 years, he has worked on addressing the effects of factory farms in more than 20 states, four Canadian provinces, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. John currently resides in Fairfield, Iowa, a town of just over 10,000 people in a county with numerous CAFOs. More information and selected writings about CAFOs are available at http://faculty.missouri.edu/ikerdj/ or www.johnikerd.com.
The event will run from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, Aug. 8 at Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Ave., Oconomowoc. Seating is limited to 150 due to COVID safety precautions, so please register today at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.