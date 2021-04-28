Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) has been named the Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing, Commerce and Trade this week after being sworn in following a special election earlier this month.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) also named Jagler Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue.
“I’m incredibly excited to welcome John Jagler to the Wisconsin State Senate,” LeMahieu said. “John’s experience and reform-minded record of service in the Assembly will be a tremendous asset to the Senate Republican Caucus as we grow our strong majority to 21 seats.”
In addition, Jagler was appointed to the Senate Committee on Education, the Senate Committee Insurance, Licensing and Forestry and the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues.
“I’m very pleased with the committees I have been assigned to and I look forward to tackling the issues presented to them,” Jagler said. “My staff and I have already hit the ground running and we look forward to serving the people of the 13th Senate District.
