After a COVID hiatus in 2020, the first 2021 Brew with a View bounced right back, thanks to a break in the rain, on Thursday, June 24 at Korth County Park.
While the crowd was smaller than usual, it was no less enthusiastic in welcoming back the fun, family event. Tyranena Brewing Company provided beverages including their house-made root beer. Food trucks from El Grito Taqueria, Big Daddy O’s BBQ and Crawfish Junction provided a variety of food. Revelers brought their own tables, chairs, blankets, kids and pets and spread out over the park grounds with scenic Rock Lake as a backdrop.
Music by the Ryan McGrath Band provided a range of country and rock favorites and was a lively soundtrack for the evening festivities. The next Brew with a View are scheduled for July 22 with music by Jake’s Room and Aug. 19 with Madtown Mannish Boys. Both events are Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. The Brew with a View summer series are fundraisers for the Jefferson County Parks Department. There is no admission to Korth County Park for the event. Parking is limited so carpools are encouraged.