A protestor in town supporting the 50 Miles More march that went through Lake Mills last week and helping to incite a social media firestorm over a car accident has been cited.
Ebony Anderson-Carter of Madison was cited by Lake Mills Police this week for failure to yield to the right of way after pulling out of an angle parking spot at Commons Park on Madison St., on July 3, which she was backed into. Anderson-Carter also received a warning for the illegal parking, non-registration of her vehicle and no insurance.
Police caught the incident on dash camera video. After her interaction with police Anderson-Carter took to social media saying a “racist white woman” in Lake Mills ran into her car during the protest.
“Yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 3) an organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest was parked at the park, downtown near El Mariachi. She was backed into a parking stall and a vehicle was parked on her left obstructing her view. When she pulled out there was a car passing by she hit it when she pulled out,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck, last week.
“The officers made contact with her, she didn’t request any medical assistance. They dealt with the car crash and it was a normal standard car crash,” Selck said. “The woman involved with the group has gone online and created a narrative using a false name to say a racist white woman ran into her downtown. She was trying to get people to come to Lake Mills at that time. She said she needed medical assistance and an officer drew a gun on her or a friend.”
Anderson-Carter posted pictures of the woman and her license plate on her Facebook page. The photos were taken by other protestors at the park, who surrounded the woman’s car while she talked with police.
News of this confrontation spread on social media.
“We have people in the community who have bought into the narrative,” Selck said addressing the social media story about the car accident and the ensuing firestorm.
Selck addressed these kinds of social media issues at the Black Lives Matter protest in Commons Park in early June.
“Each connection with the woman and police was positive. Then she goes on social media and is opposite,” Selck said.
Anderson-Carter, 29, has been helping to organize protests in the Madison area since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25. In a live video on Facebook on July 5 that has since been removed, Anderson-Carter stated she was injured in the crash but refused medical help. She also said the KKK was present in Lake Mills during the rally last week. The Leader heard reports of people driving around the park earlier in the day displaying Confederate flags. Lake Mills Police confirmed the flag was present at one point.
The woman whose vehicle was hit by Anderson-Carter is not from Lake Mills and stayed at the scene to speak with police officers about the crash. The two women did not speak at the scene after the crash, according to police body camera footage viewed by the Leader. The woman whose car was hit is heard telling officers she felt intimidated when her car was surrounded by protestors who were taking videos and photos of the interaction.
Protestors left Lake Mills on foot later in the day July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.