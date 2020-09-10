In the early morning hours of Sept. 9 several vehicles were stolen in the western part of Jefferson County, according to the Lake Mills Police Department.
There have been reports of vehicles with windows broken and rummaged through, as well as property taken.
The stolen vehicles include a blue 2007 Buick Lucerne, WI REG. 381-DTU; a white 2015 Infiniti QX80, REG. 837-LVV; a red 2010 Chevy Camaro, WI REG. AFK-6314; a 200 Polaris ATV 325 and a black 2017 Dodge Caravan, WI REG. AHU-7985.
A credit card stolen from a victim has been used in Milwaukee. It’s possible the vehicles in question have been used in crimes in the Madison or Milwaukee areas.
A doorbell camera video shared with the Lake Mills Police overnight Sunday, Sept. 6 showed a perpetrator attempting to enter cars parked in the drive way in the area of Crestview and Brookstone Drive. In that case other cars in the city were gone through and items were taken.
“Please lock your cars and your homes,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck. “In some previous cases people entered homes to get keys.” It’s unknown if that was the case in this instance.
Anyone with information about crimes in Lake Mills should contact LMPD at (920) 648-2354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.