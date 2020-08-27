8/20/20
Citation OWI, resist/obstruct an officer W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning expired registration Hwy V & 89
Vandalism Tamarack Drive
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning speeding N. Main Street/ E. Pine Street
Warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Citation operating with restricted controlled substance (1st), fail to stop to emergency vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, felony warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Found property Hwy V & 89
8/21/20
Mutual aid Milwaukee Police Dept. N. Main Street
Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Road
Mutual aid 89/CTV
Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89
8/22/20
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road
Warning no parking/fire hydrant N. Main Street
Warning speeding S. Main/Keyes
Vehicle lockout Tamarack Drive
Warning tint N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Street
Check welfare Upper Tyranena Park
Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. Hwy A
Boat launch fee violation Veterans Lane
Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road
Death investigation Crestview Lane
8/23/20
Accident 89/CTHV
Warning exhaust 89/CTHV
Lockout of vehicle Upper Tyranena Park
OWI 1st, possession of THC, paraphernalia, obstructing an officer Main Street/Madison Street
8/24/20
Theft Giles Street
Verbal argument E. Prospect Street
Damage to property Ray Street
911 hang up N. Main Street
Warning expired registration CP Avenue /E. Lake Street
Warning defective headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road
Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics I-94 EB MM 263
Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
8/25/20
Domestic abuse and disorderly conduct W. Oak Street
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy 89
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton St.
Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton St.
Warning non- red tail lights Hwy V/ Hwy B
Hit and run Accident E. Lake Park Place
Warning left of Center W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning defective brake light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning improper registration on vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
15-day certification: expired registration, proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
8/26/20
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Found property N. Main Street
911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist Fire Department Water Street
Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 MM WB 259
Warning no plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning no headlights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check welfare Reed Street
Check welfare Owen Street
Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.