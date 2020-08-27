8/20/20

Citation OWI, resist/obstruct an officer W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning expired registration Hwy V & 89

Vandalism Tamarack Drive

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning speeding N. Main Street/ E. Pine Street

Warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning defective headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Citation operating with restricted controlled substance (1st), fail to stop to emergency vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, felony warrant W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Found property Hwy V & 89

8/21/20

Mutual aid Milwaukee Police Dept. N. Main Street

Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Road

Mutual aid 89/CTV

Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89

8/22/20

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road

Warning no parking/fire hydrant N. Main Street

Warning speeding S. Main/Keyes

Vehicle lockout Tamarack Drive

Warning tint N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Street

Check welfare Upper Tyranena Park

Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff Dept. Hwy A

Boat launch fee violation Veterans Lane

Boat launch fee violation Sandy Beach Road

Death investigation Crestview Lane

8/23/20

Accident 89/CTHV

Warning exhaust 89/CTHV

Lockout of vehicle Upper Tyranena Park

OWI 1st, possession of THC, paraphernalia, obstructing an officer Main Street/Madison Street

8/24/20

Theft Giles Street

Verbal argument E. Prospect Street

Damage to property Ray Street

911 hang up N. Main Street

Warning expired registration CP Avenue /E. Lake Street

Warning defective headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road

Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, Truman Narcotics I-94 EB MM 263

Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

8/25/20

Domestic abuse and disorderly conduct W. Oak Street

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road/Hwy 89

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton St.

Warning speeding S. Main Street/Milton St.

 Warning non- red tail lights Hwy V/ Hwy B

Hit and run Accident E. Lake Park Place

Warning left of Center W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning defective brake light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning improper registration on vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15-day certification: expired registration, proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

8/26/20

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Found property N. Main Street

911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist Fire Department Water Street

Mutual aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 MM WB 259

Warning no plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning no headlights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check welfare Reed Street

Check welfare Owen Street

Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive

