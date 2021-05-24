The Lake Mills Main Street Program welcomed three new board members recently to the organization. Barry Luce of RE/MAX Community Reality, Elaine Thousand community member and Kyler Kabat community member
Returning to the Lake Mills Main Street Program, Barry Luce is a Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Community Realty, the #1 selling real estate agency in Lake Mills and the surrounding area.
Luce believes in the spirit of community and helping others and applies this philosophy not only to his personal life, but in business as well. He looks forward to expanding the community while meeting new clients and continuing relationships with past clients as well! Before making his home in Lake Mills, he grew up in Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor's degree in business from West Virginia University. He then lived in Rockford, Ill. for twelve years where he worked as vice president of a manufacturing company, before taking a wrong turn and stumbling upon the Fargo Mansion Inn. His love for old buildings and renovation lead him to follow his heart and purchase the Fargo Mansion and made it his home in Lake Mills.
Since venturing into the real estate business, Luce has earned the titles of GRI, ABR, and CDPE. He recently completed a four-year term as president of the Jefferson County Board of Realtors and has also served as president of the Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce and was a past charter member of the Lake Mills Main Street Program. Being involved in community events is of utmost important to him and his team at RE/MAX Community Realty.
Elaine enjoys living in Lake Mills since 1993. Elaine retired after teaching for 31 wonderful years at the elementary school in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Thousand enjoys all that Lake Mills has to offer and says it is a pleasure to live here and is looking forward to being more involved in the community including activities near Rock Lake and our downtown events. Thousand is an avid horseback rider and likes to have fun kayaking, hiking, and biking with her husband Dan.
Kyler Kabat moved back to Lake Mills with his wife Jenny in 2014 they have two children Kyson and Capri.
"I have been around Lake Mills my entire life. Growing up I worked at our family business, Lake Mills Locker and have been a member at Trinity Lutheran Church my entire life. Having grown up with a family business, I am deeply passionate about helping local businesses and being active in my community."
He said he is happy to be involved with the Lake Mills Main Street Program as one of the board of directors.
"I look forward to helping the program excel to its fullest potential."
Kabat currently works for Farmers and Merchants State Bank as a commercial lender and has been there for eight years. His family enjoys playing sports, being outside and the Badgers.