A 48-year-old Dousman man is in jail after a traffic stop lead to K9 Truman locating 2.52 grams of methamphetamine in Lake Mills.
David Kruck has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. second and subsequent offense and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police conducted a traffic stop Oct. 20 on Tyranena Park Road for a defective high mounted third tail lamp. The driver was identified as Kruck.
While an officer wrote a written warning for the tail lamp, K9 officer Truman conducted an exterior sniff of the Kruck’s vehicle. On the second pass Truman alerted on the passenger side. Kruck was asked to exit the vehicle, but first removed something from the center counsel in the vehicle. He was told to return the item to the vehicle. Police identified two small glass jars containing a crystal-like rock substance consistent with methamphetamine and a scale on Kruck’s person and another glass jar with a similar substance and a glass pipe were located in the center counsel of the vehicle.
Police transported Kruck to jail, where he will make his initial appearance today.
If convicted on all charges Kruck faces 13 years in prison and could pay up to $10,500 in fines.
