MADISON — As chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced a record $39 million will be disbursed to public school libraries across Wisconsin to help students, parents, and educators continue to tackle the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Mills Area School District will receive $61,001 from the fund for its libraries.
The Common School Fund is a crucial source of revenue that enables school libraries to provide students with books and technology, greatly enhancing the educational experience and success of young people in every corner of the state. For 92% of school libraries, the Common School Funding is the only available source of funding.
The disbursement — the largest regular distribution in BCPL history — was announced virtually on Sunday evening to librarians and educators gathered for the Wisconsin Educational & Media Technology Association’s (WEMTA) annual conference.
“Educators, parents, and students have faced enormous and unique challenges during this pandemic,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. “As the product of Wisconsin public schools and the daughter of two public school teachers, I’m honored to lead the BCPL and help make these vital resources possible. Whether it’s e-books, hotspots, or other essential materials, I know our public schools will put these funds to great use as we continue to tackle the digital divide and ensure every student in Wisconsin receives the highest quality education possible.”
In today’s low-interest-rate environment and with the uncertainty of the financial market, this level of distribution would not be possible if the Trust Fund remained invested solely in loans and bonds, as required under statute from 1848 through 2015. The updated investment strategy has led to the diversification of the Common School Fund that likely added $15 million to the 2021 distribution and will continue to pay dividends to Wisconsin schoolchildren for generations to come. In the last biennium, the BCPL has made $570 million in new portfolio investments, which includes $165 million for financing essential economic development, infrastructure, and other community projects and purchases in Wisconsin.
To see funding for your school district, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.