Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, W7797 County Rd. V, is planning a remodeling and expansion project to be completed this fall. The clinic broke ground on the project Friday, June 25.
Dr. Bill Stork said the clinic is basically the same as it was when it was built in 1977.
"At that time this was an 80% farm business," he said.
The clinic currently has only two exam rooms and will be expanding to five along with an outdoor exam room and new offices.
"We learned a lot of lessons during corona," Stork said. "Being in the waiting room is a stressful time so we've eliminated it. It's less stressful to wait outside."
During the pandemic the vet clinic also saw patients in its garage.
The business has grown as the city has.
"We've been fortunate to grow as Lake Mills has grown and we're able to expand to accommodate it."