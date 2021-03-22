The community has spoken and the "new" Santa design for Commons Park was chosen last weekend.
Voting was done in person at The Corner Mercantile. Mary Doyle, organizer, said the new design was the overwhelming winner.
"I was partial to the original folk art Santa, in the end, I think the children of the community spoke and the new Santa won," she said.
Fundraising and construction of the Santa will be the next step in the process to keep the decoration on track for this coming Christmas season.
The Santa decoration will replace a deteriorated folk art Santa that hung in the park off and on over the years since about 1960. The Santa was created by Jack Pederson and Linde Meyer.
