The Lake Mills Fire Department battled two separate grass fires Tuesday.
The first call came in at 11:17 a.m. at the south end of Lake Mills near the 1200 block of South Main Street.
The small grass fire started when a construction worker was cutting rebar. According to Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre a spark landed in the tall dry grass causing the fire.
The second page occurred at 2:58 p.m. for a grass fire off Interstate 94 near westbound mile marker 256. The Lake Mills Fire Department arrived at the scene of the fire, in the north ditch, about an acre in size at 3:06 p.m.
Yandre said the fire was spreading rapidly.
"This fire started near the roadway and spread into the marsh, most likely caused by improperly discarded smoking material. It took us 90 minutes to extinguish this fire," he said.
Putting out the fire was difficult, Yandre said, because firefighters had to attack the fire from the highway on foot, advancing hose lines through a marshy area.
"Firefighters were walking through water up to their knees to mid-thigh with flames as high as eight to 10 feet."
One firefighter was overcome with exhaustion and required medical evaluation at the scene. The firefighter was not transported. The fire burnt approximately four acres of marsh grass. No other damages were reported.
The interstate was down to one lane for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze.
The Lake Mills Fire Department was back in service by 6 p.m.
There was elevated fire risk Monday and Tuesday due to high winds and warmer temperatures. The fire danger remains high on Wednesday.
