A 29-year-old Janesville man was arrested on I-94 for his fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Joshua Michael Osten, Janesville, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
On July 16, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post, received a call from a concerned citizen stating there was a 2015 Blue Dodge Dart driving erratically and unable to maintain lanes. A trooper observed the vehicle exit at Highway 26 from I-94 westbound, turn southbound onto Highway 26 and re-enter I-94 eastbound. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle at I-94 eastbound at mile post 268 in Jefferson County.
Upon contact with the driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment. After standardized field sobriety test were administered, the driver was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated (4th Offense). Osten was transported to Jefferson County Jail for booking. He will be charged with OWI 4th, Felony Bail Jumping, IID Required and Operating after Suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.