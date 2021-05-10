A 20-year-old Watertown woman has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child after having sexual contact with the same child over a number of years starting when the child was about 7-year-old.
Tazia D. Reichenbach will appear for her initial appearance via Zoom June 21, on the felony charge.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County Court, the 15-year-old victim was interviewed in August 2020 by Jefferson County Human Services, while Lake Mills Police observed.
The victim said there were three separate periods of time when the victim lived in the Lake Mills area and was about 7 or 8 years-old when they had sexual contact with Reichenbach several times per week. The victim said the contact would happen when the Reichenbach didn’t have a boyfriend. The victim recalled a time when a friend of Reichenbach walked in on them.
Reichenbach asked the victim not to tell her mother about the touching. The contact continued until the victim was in about seventh grade.
The complaint states, Reichenbach admitted to police she had touched the victim in a sexual way.
If convicted Reichenbach faces 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
