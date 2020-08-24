Thanking teachers is important
Kate DuChateau and other friends from town placed signs at Lake Mills schools thanking teachers for the start of the new school year.

 Contributed

Strong schools are paramount to the health of a community, and teachers are the backbone of any school. Lake Mills is fortunate to have amazing teachers in spades. They keep our kids safe, educated, protected and advocated for. They are a family’s eyes, ears, and heart, when the child is at school. I am so grateful for our teachers.

The world has been flipped on its head since the global pandemic began in the spring. Everyone has been affected in some way by the ever-changing guidance and recommendations from county, state, and federal authorities. Everyone is confused. Many people are upset. Some are even angry. Most people are not interested in contracting or transmitting the Covid-19 virus. However, some professions require a certain amount of sacrifice that put them at higher risk. At the beginning of the pandemic, communities rallied around their healthcare workers because when everyone else got to stay home, healthcare workers still went to work. It was a scary time for doctors, nurses, and their support staff. I know, I am a nurse. Something that has encouraged healthcare workers, are the supportive signs community members made to line the entrance walkways into hospitals. A simple “thank you” from a stranger has put a smile on many a nurse, CNA, pharmacist, janitor, med student, physician, and food service personnel. It still does.

I wanted to do the same for teachers, who are entering a scary time themselves. Our teachers merit support from their community in any way we can give it to them. I messaged a few friends, and together we bought and designed 40 yard signs to show support for our Lake Mills school district employees. Last Wednesday we posted them at the three public schools and district office. It was a simple and easy way to show our teachers a little love. I implore Lake Mills residents to show support for our teachers. Although these times are uncertain, and emotions may be running high, please remain supportive of our teachers. Our educators need and deserve that.

