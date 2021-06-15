Celebrate summer and Wisconsin’s pollinators in the upcoming issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine available now.
The Summer issue explores how the sound of a single bee, identified by a field ecologist, led to an exciting discovery late last summer in Milwaukee County: a nest of the rare rusty patched bumblebee.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was alerted of the find, setting off a buzz of research activity that conservation experts hope will aid efforts for the continued support of this federally endangered species.
Read all about the rare rusty patched bumblebee and learn ways to help this special bee and other pollinators.
Additional stories featured in the Summer issue include:
The DNR celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Northern Highland Fishery Research Area, a key player in data collection and science that supports the state’s rich angling tradition.
Anniversaries abound! Celebrate the 70th year of the DNR’s State Natural Areas Program with a story that looks back and looks ahead, examining how the program is adapting to meet the state’s future conservation needs.
Sailing may be a lesser-known activity in the state, but it also has a rich history. Learn about Wisconsin’s sailing roots.
Paddling gets its due, too, with a look at a new online guide to state waterways, developed by a veteran river lover who has paddled more than 300 Wisconsin rivers and streams.
Baseball icon Hank Aaron, who died in January, is remembered with a look at the state trail in Milwaukee named in his honor. Aaron spent much of his professional career in the city and remained involved in the community for many years. The Hank Aaron State Trail helps to connect adjacent Milwaukee neighborhoods to important outdoor activities.
Applaud outdoor endurance feats, including stories of long-distance swimming, running and a 1,200-mile off-season solo hike on Wisconsin’s Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
A special report in this issue offers in-depth coverage of ongoing work to support Wisconsin’s Great Lakes, crucial natural resources “to cherish and champion,” as the report notes.
And a pullout card highlights fire safety, including a hands-on Smokey Bear project for kids.
Plus, learn from DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole about how the agency is working to protect the planet and the people of Wisconsin by the simple act of planting trees.
“Forests are woven into the culture of Wisconsin — where 17 million acres of forestland cover nearly half the state,” said Cole. From providing jobs and recreational opportunities to safeguarding water resources and mitigating climate change, forests “are vital to our social, ecological and economic well-being.”
Find all this and more in the latest print issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources and online at wnrmag.com.