The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the district’s budget last week with a lower tax levy than last school year.
The tax levy for 2020-21 school year is $9,965,595 or $8.42 per $1,000 of property value. Last year the tax levy was $9.33 per $1,000 of property value.
Wendy Brockert, district business manager pointed out property values in the district increased $107,813,290 in the last year. District officials also mentioned the levy for the 2018 referendum is $0.52 per $1,000 of property value and the private school voucher is $0.20 per $1,000 of property value, it’s a $73,164 over last year.
The total revenues for 2020 are $26,639,234 and expenditures are $26,816,361.
