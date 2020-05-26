CAMBRIDGE — Logan Larrabee hit his first-career hole-in-one while golfing on Friday, May 15, at Lake Ripley Country Club.
The shot came on the par-4 first hole from 282 yards out with a 2-iron.
Larrabee is the reigning Club champion.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 8:12 pm
CAMBRIDGE — Logan Larrabee hit his first-career hole-in-one while golfing on Friday, May 15, at Lake Ripley Country Club.
The shot came on the par-4 first hole from 282 yards out with a 2-iron.
Larrabee is the reigning Club champion.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.