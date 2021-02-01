Dear Editor,
With all the other chaos happening right now, I feel the State Superintendent race is being overlooked. There are seven candidates in the race and I believe they all have public education in their best interest. The role of State Superintendent is challenging. It not only requires someone with a passion for public education, but an individual who is a leader; who can lead the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) towards a common goal and who can lead our Wisconsin school districts to a common vision. The State Superintendent needs to understand the politics of public education, the finance of public education, the inequities of public education and in the end balance all of this to move the bar forward; improving public education.
I believe there is really only one candidate that is all of these things and that person is Dr. Shelia Briggs. Dr. Briggs has served as Assistant State Superintendent at DPI for the Division of Academic Excellence for almost 10 years. I had the pleasure of working in her division for 5 of those years. One of Shelia’s best strengths is that she is a transformational leader. She took interest in us as individuals, the programs we were responsible for and our individual roles that moved the division forward. That moved DPI forward. Her ability to teach us that we are not working in silos, but we are interconnected within our team, within our division, within the whole department which created a sense of intrinsic motivation that inspired us in our jobs. Shelia was always available to listen, and most importantly genuinely cared. She created subdivisions that got us united as a division working together for academic excellence. Shelia is one of the best leaders I have worked with in my career.
Her other strength is the depth of experience. She began her education career as an elementary school teacher, then principal, then district administrator and then DPI. How better to understand the challenges at every level in the public education structure than to have actually served in the role.
I know the challenges that public education faces moving forward. Dr. Shelia Briggs is the only candidate that can tackle these challenges, inspire change, and motivate an entire state to a shared vision. Please make time to vote on February 16th for Shelia Briggs in the State Superintendent primary.
Roselyn Bittorf
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.