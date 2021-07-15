Two years ago, most people in the area would have never assumed one of Wisconsin’s most popular country music concerts of the year would be held on a freshly-harvested sorghum field just outside the village-limits of Marshall. But on Sept. 26, 2019, 20,000 people showed up to watch Luke Bryan kick off his annual farm tour at the Statz Bros. Farm.
After a successful first stop two years ago, the farm at 5707 County Road VV will again play host to the country singer and American Idol judge as Bryan kicks off the 2021 Farm Tour on Sept. 9.
Amanda Jolma, assistant to the farm managers, said they were surprised to be asked to host the Farm Tour again so soon, “but it’s an honor so we are excited to do it again.”
The Statz Bros. Farm is home to 4,600 milk cows between two facilities. The herd is primarily composed for Holsteins but does have a few Jerseys. The farm, established in 1966, is owned by the second generation with the third generation having a big part in its operations.
Beginning in 2009, the six-stop tour is an annual fundraiser supporting and providing awareness for the farming industry.
“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year,” said Bryan in a June release. “Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work- from sun-up to sundown. After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country. They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year.”
To the best of Jolma’s knowledge, there may be one or two other farms Bryan has stopped at more than once since the beginning of the Farm Tour “but I don’t think it is typical, especially back to back years, which is what surprised us the most.”
If not for COVID-19, the 2021 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year may have been in the area for actual back-to-back years for the Farm Tour. According to Jolma, in early 2020 there was discussion on having the tour make a stop at the Statz Bros. Farm as part of that year’s annual tour. But the pandemic forced the tour to go on hiatus.
“Then over this last winter we started discussing the 2021 Farm Tour. But again due to COVID and getting plans in place with the local and county officials we were unsure if it was going to happen this year or not,” she said. “It was the day of the concert announcement that I actually felt like, ‘Okay we can do this again.’”
Jolma is looking forward to inviting people to the local community and out to the Statz Bros. Farm
For Jolma, one of the most memorable parts of the 2019 show was getting the opportunity to stand on the stage and look out to see the field filled with 20,000 people.
“It was very surreal,” she said.
Unlike the 2019 concert, which sold out within 36 hours, there are still tickets on sale for the Sept. 9 date. Tickets can be purchased through Bryan’s website, https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.