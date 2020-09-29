9/17/20

Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main St./E. Pine St.

Citation Operating While Suspended, 6th offense, Warning No Proof of Insurance and Speeding S. Main St. / W. Lake Park Place

Assist EMS E Tyranena Park Road

Open Door E. Lake Park Place

Citation Non-Registration Of Non-Vehicle Indian Terrace

Warning Fail To Signal Turn Mulberry/CTHV

Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign, Registration Lamps Lake/Ferry

Warning Speeding N Main St/E Pine St

9/18/20

Warning Speeding S. Main/ Pinnacle

Citation Speeding S. Main/ Pinnacle

Found Property E Tyranena Park Rd

Check Welfare Fremont St.

Citation Operate After Revoked 4+, Warning Defective Registration Lamps CTHV/Elm

Warning Defective Tail Lamp S. Main/Milton

All Other Disorderly Conduct Water Street

9/19/20

911 Hang up Columbus St

Substantial Battery, False Imprisonment, Strangulation Gladstone Way

911 Hang Up Water Street

9/20/20

Assist EMS W Pine Street

Found Property S. Main St.

Mutual Aid JESO Owen Street

Warning Speeding S. Main/Keys

Check welfare Tamarack Drive

9/21/20

Warning Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Citation Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

15-day Correction expired registration N. Main St. / E. Pine St.

Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.

Accident S CP Ave

Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.

Warning Speeding S Main St / Woodland Beach Rd

9/22/20

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd. / E. Mills Dr.

Dog at Large Woodland Ct.

Accident, Citation Inattentive Driving E. Washington St.

Damage to Property/Vehicle Meadowridge Cr.

Emergency Detention N Main Street

9/23/20

Warning Speeding N. Main St. / E. Prospect St.

Theft E Lake Street

Accident, Citation Passing While Vehicle Indicating Left Hand Turn S Main Street

Warning Tint Main/CTHV

Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Main

Found Cat ValleyRidge Circle

Warning Speeding S. Main St./E. Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Headlamp S. Main/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd/N. Main St.

Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Main/Madison

Warning Defective Headlight Main/Prospect

Vehicle Lockout S Main Street

