9/17/20
Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main St./E. Pine St.
Citation Operating While Suspended, 6th offense, Warning No Proof of Insurance and Speeding S. Main St. / W. Lake Park Place
Assist EMS E Tyranena Park Road
Open Door E. Lake Park Place
Citation Non-Registration Of Non-Vehicle Indian Terrace
Warning Fail To Signal Turn Mulberry/CTHV
Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign, Registration Lamps Lake/Ferry
Warning Speeding N Main St/E Pine St
9/18/20
Warning Speeding S. Main/ Pinnacle
Citation Speeding S. Main/ Pinnacle
Found Property E Tyranena Park Rd
Check Welfare Fremont St.
Citation Operate After Revoked 4+, Warning Defective Registration Lamps CTHV/Elm
Warning Defective Tail Lamp S. Main/Milton
All Other Disorderly Conduct Water Street
9/19/20
911 Hang up Columbus St
Substantial Battery, False Imprisonment, Strangulation Gladstone Way
911 Hang Up Water Street
9/20/20
Assist EMS W Pine Street
Found Property S. Main St.
Mutual Aid JESO Owen Street
Warning Speeding S. Main/Keys
Check welfare Tamarack Drive
9/21/20
Warning Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Citation Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
15-day Correction expired registration N. Main St. / E. Pine St.
Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.
Accident S CP Ave
Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Rd.
Warning Speeding S Main St / Woodland Beach Rd
9/22/20
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd. / E. Mills Dr.
Dog at Large Woodland Ct.
Accident, Citation Inattentive Driving E. Washington St.
Damage to Property/Vehicle Meadowridge Cr.
Emergency Detention N Main Street
9/23/20
Warning Speeding N. Main St. / E. Prospect St.
Theft E Lake Street
Accident, Citation Passing While Vehicle Indicating Left Hand Turn S Main Street
Warning Tint Main/CTHV
Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Main
Found Cat ValleyRidge Circle
Warning Speeding S. Main St./E. Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Headlamp S. Main/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd/N. Main St.
Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Main/Madison
Warning Defective Headlight Main/Prospect
Vehicle Lockout S Main Street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.