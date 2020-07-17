Tuesday Nov. 3, citizens all over the country will be going to the polls to determine who will be the President of the United States. Between now and then, there will be political signs all over Lake Mills from all sides of the political spectrum propped up in yards declaring who people want to vote for.
In the past few days, according to Lake Mills Police, there has been a rash of political signs removed from people’s yards. The Lake Mills Police Department wants to encourage all residents to be respectful of others property, no matter what a person's political views are.
Defacing or stealing political campaign signs is against the law. Under WI state statute 943.01, anyone damaging a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Under WI state statute 943.20(1), anyone caught stealing a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Both of these violations can be prosecuted as a forfeiture offense or crime.
Anyone in the city of Lake Mills who witnesses such activity is encouraged to contact the Lake Mills Police Department. Those who live outside the city limits and witness such activity, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
