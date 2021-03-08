2/24/2021

911 Hang Up College Street

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach

2/25/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding Citation Failure to Wear Seatbelt S. Main Street at Woodland Beach

Warning Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street

2/26/2021

Vehicle lock out S. Main Street

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road

Identity Theft Water Street

Accident Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

2/27/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy 89

Warning Speeding, No Driver's License on Person N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Domestic Disturbance N. Main Street

911 Hang Up E. Washington Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive

Assist Fire Department Prairie Avenue

2/28/2021

Warning Failure to Use Turn Signal, Failure to Carry Drivers License Hwy 89/Hwy V

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department I-94

911 Hang Up College Street

911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department N 89/G

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate, Mutual Aid Dane County S. Main Street/Keyes

3/1/2021

Burglary E. Tyranena Park Road

3/2/2021

Citation Trespass E. Lake Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy A/Topel Street

Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Check Welfare, Citation Possession of Drug Paraphernalia W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road

3/3/2021

Accident Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street

