2/24/2021
911 Hang Up College Street
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach
2/25/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Milton Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding Citation Failure to Wear Seatbelt S. Main Street at Woodland Beach
Warning Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street
2/26/2021
Vehicle lock out S. Main Street
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road
Identity Theft Water Street
Accident Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
2/27/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy 89
Warning Speeding, No Driver's License on Person N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Domestic Disturbance N. Main Street
911 Hang Up E. Washington Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Caitlin Drive
Assist Fire Department Prairie Avenue
2/28/2021
Warning Failure to Use Turn Signal, Failure to Carry Drivers License Hwy 89/Hwy V
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department I-94
911 Hang Up College Street
911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department N 89/G
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Failure to Display License Plate S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate, Mutual Aid Dane County S. Main Street/Keyes
3/1/2021
Burglary E. Tyranena Park Road
3/2/2021
Citation Trespass E. Lake Street
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy A/Topel Street
Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Check Welfare, Citation Possession of Drug Paraphernalia W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out E. Tyranena Park Road
3/3/2021
Accident Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street
