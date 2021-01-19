Preserve democracy
Dear Editor,
As we proceed into 2021, let us all cherish the fact that we live in a democracy, fully realizing that it is a very fragile thing and that there are those, both foreign and domestic, that would destroy it.
If we didn’t realize that before, the events of Jan. 6, made it perfectly clear. There are those who have given their lives and best efforts to protect our democracy. We must be ever thankful for them.
We also must do our part so that our children and our children’s children are able to enjoy the gift of our democracy. What can we do? Simply put, vote. But be an educated voter. Know the candidates and the issues. We cannot be duped by some smooth talking con person. Vote as though our democracy depended on it because it does.
Gerald W. Meier
Watertown
