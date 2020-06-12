The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has awarded $33,320 in post-secondary scholarships to 41 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters. Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.
Colton Klecker of the Lake Mills FFA was awarded the Robert and Herta Laatsch Family Endowment.
The Foundation is thankful to the generous industry and individual donors who make this program possible through annual and endowment contributions. The Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarships continue to thrive and advance the organization’s mission of supporting agricultural education opportunities throughout Wisconsin.
