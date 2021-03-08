Citizen Advocates for Public Education will hold a school board candidate forum March 23 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The event will be streamed live on the CAPE Facebook page @CitozenAdvocatesforPublicEducation. It will also be recorded by the City of Lake Mills TV. The event recording will be available to view on the CAPE Facebook page, as well as on the City of Lake Mills Community & Government TV Facebook page, the Lake Mills TV YouTube channel and Charter cable channels 993 and 994.
There are three candidates for two seats on the Board: Brianna Behselich, Ken Eimers, and Andrew Palmer. The candidates will be asked questions prepared by CAPE including greatest strengths and challenges of the school district, their considerations when making decisions for the district, and how they will educate themselves about how the School Board works. Livestream attendees will also be able to submit questions for the candidates.
