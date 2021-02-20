Orchid Escape at Olbrich Gardens

Get out of the cold and explore the Orchid Escape display at Olbrich Gardens.

 Contributed

Escape to the tropics and take in bountiful, beautiful orchids displayed throughout the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

Orchid Escape features over 250 orchids artfully displayed daily from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. until Feb. 28.

Orchids have played a central role at the gardens since the opening of the Bolz Conservatory in 1991, and the permanent collections have grown significantly over the past few decades. To reflect this, the Conservatory team set out to create new programming that would highlight the beauty and variety of this unique plant family. The show will incorporate both new orchids special ordered from vendors as well as specimens from the permanent collections.

Orchid Escape will be held in the Bolz Conservatory from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. daily throughout February. Conservatory admission prices is $6 for ages and older, free for children five and under and Olbrich members. For those who may not be able to afford the increased entrance fee, donor-funded passes are available by asking the Conservatory cashier.{/span}

More info at www.olbrich.org.

Tags

Load comments