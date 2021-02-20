Orchid Escape at Olbrich Gardens

Escape to the tropics and take in bountiful, beautiful orchids displayed throughout the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.
Orchid Escape features over 250 orchids artfully displayed daily from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. until Feb. 28.
Orchids have played a central role at the gardens since the opening of the Bolz Conservatory in 1991, and the permanent collections have grown significantly over the past few decades. To reflect this, the Conservatory team set out to create new programming that would highlight the beauty and variety of this unique plant family. The show will incorporate both new orchids special ordered from vendors as well as specimens from the permanent collections.
Orchid Escape will be held in the Bolz Conservatory from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. daily throughout February. Conservatory admission prices is $6 for ages and older, free for children five and under and Olbrich members. For those who may not be able to afford the increased entrance fee, donor-funded passes are available by asking the Conservatory cashier.{/span}
More info at www.olbrich.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.