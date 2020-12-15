In Lake Mills our teachers are faced with yet another challenging shift to virtual learning, at the elementary level, in an already difficult learning environment.
They’re doing the best they can teaching our students both from afar and in person when they have the chance. Teachers deserve our respect, teachers deserve our admiration, teachers deserve our love right now in a difficult situation. A shift to virtual learning is never the call of individual teachers. It’s the call of a school district attempting to keep students, teachers and staff members safe. It’s not what anyone wants, but it’s what we need right now to get through a difficult time and keep people safe with rising coronavirus case numbers.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, a shipment of vaccines we’re delivered to Wisconsin Monday, whether or not you believe the vaccine is best for you is your call. We will be in line for the vaccine when it’s our turn. Why? So that we can return to school in a full capacity as soon as possible, so that we can return to work as normal, so that we can see and hug loved ones, so we can travel, because just like everyone else we miss normal life when a hug and a handshake weren’t the end of the world.
We’re all doing our best to get through this difficult time trying to stay positive and support our teachers, administrators and school staff while they navigate these difficult waters of in person and virtual learning on and off whenever needed. At the drop of a hat our educators and students have to shift to a different type of teaching and learning. Again, teachers deserve our respect and they deserve our admiration. This holiday season remember the teachers, school staff members and administrators in your life helping your students through this difficult learning season. Have empathy for what they are going through.
It’s ok to not like what is going on right now with a shift to virtual learning, but it’s not ok to bash teachers, administrators and staff on social media. They didn’t choose this anymore than our students did. They are doing their best to provide as much education as possible from a remote location. Families will get as much out of the experience as the work they put in.
