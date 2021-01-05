HECKMANN
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Maya Heckmann (10) gets a step on Marshall's Mya Andrews (5) during Tuesday's Capitol Conference crossover, won 45-31 by the Cardinals.

 Jeff Seisser

LAKE MILLS — The shots just weren’t falling for the Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday night in a 45-31 loss to top-ranked Marshall.

“We tried to be a little bit more patient and looked for good shots and when we did get open shots, there were a lot of in-and-outs,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus.

Division 1 recruits Anna Lutz (22) and Laura Nickel (19) combined for all but four of the Cardinals’ (10-1) points.

Jenna Shadoski, Ava Stein and Claire Liddicoat each scored five to lead the Warriors (5-4).

Lakeside Lutheran plays at Lodi Thursday. The Capitol North start time is 7:30 p.m.

MARSHALL 45, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31

Marshall 26 19 — 45

Lakeside Lutheran 18 13 — 31

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 22, Andrews 1 0-1 2, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 1-4 19. Totals — 21 3-4 45.

Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Stein 2 1-2 5, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 2 0-2 4, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 1-4 31.

3-point goals — M 0; LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls — M 7; LL 12.

