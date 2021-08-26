8/12/2021
Assist Motorist Vehicle Lockout GD Trailhead
Citation Operate without a valid license, expired < 3 mo.; Written warning: speeding Owen Street/N. CP Avenue
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warrant Arrest E. Lake Street
Citation Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating without an Instructor, Written Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust System E. Grant Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Grant Street
Citation Speeding, Written Warning Violate GDL Restrictions, Left of Center, Squealing Tires Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Written Warning No Front Plate, Defective Registration Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
8/13/2021
Written warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating While Suspended/Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Citation Speeding / Warning — Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Columbus Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
911 Hang Up W. Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Parking Citation 3835 S. Main Street
Citation Operating Without a Valid Motorcycle License Elm Street/E. Pine Street
Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance (1st), Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating Without a Valid License Brookstone Drive/Crestview Drive
8/14/2021
911 Hang up Oakbrook Drive
Assist Fire Tamarack Drive
Written warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Parking Citation Sandy Beach x4
EMS Assist College Street
Warning Speed S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Citation Driving Without a Driver’s License/Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Parking Citation Sandy Beach x5
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Citation: Operate After Suspension, Operate with Suspended Registration, Written Warning; Speeding, Unregistered Vehicle S. Main/Columbus
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main/Columbus
911 Hang Up N. Main Street
heck Welfare Owen Street
Civil Issue W Lake Park Place
8/15/2021
Written Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street/E. Mills Drive
Written warning defective head lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Alarm Stony Road
Citation Speeding, Warning Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Keyes Drive
Warning Defective Break Lamp, Illegible License Plate Main Street/ W. Lake Street
Parking Citation Sandy Beach x11
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding, Driving Without a Driver’s License S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Stolen Firearm Prairie Avenue
Mutual Aid State Patrol CTHV/89
All Other Human Services Tamarack Drive
8/16/2021
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
911 hang up Brook Gardens
911 Hang Up Oakbrook Drive
Check Welfare, Warrant Arrest, Criminal Complaint Operate A Motor Vehicle without Consent, Possession of Meth, Possession Of Heroin, Possession of THC, Possession Of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct, All other retail theft, Stolen Vehicle Recovered Bartel’s Beach
Keys Locked in Vehicle Bartel’s Beach
Keys Locked in Vehicle Lower Tyranena Park
All other disorderly conduct N. Main Street
911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue
Written warning Registration decal Hwy B & V West
8/17/2021
Identity Theft Tower Street
911 Hang up Bartel’s Beach
Attempted Vehicle Entry Pope Street
911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
All other Drug Info Water Street
8/18/2021
Citation Inattentive Driving CTHV/CTHA
Alarm S. Ferry Drive
EMS Assist Water Street
EMS Assist Church Street
911 Hang Up Pinnacle Drive