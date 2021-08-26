8/12/2021

Assist Motorist Vehicle Lockout GD Trailhead

Citation Operate without a valid license, expired < 3 mo.; Written warning: speeding Owen Street/N. CP Avenue

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warrant Arrest E. Lake Street

Citation Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating without an Instructor, Written Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust System E. Grant Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Grant Street

Citation Speeding, Written Warning Violate GDL Restrictions, Left of Center, Squealing Tires Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Written Warning No Front Plate, Defective Registration Lamps W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

8/13/2021

Written warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating While Suspended/Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Citation Speeding / Warning — Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Columbus Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

911 Hang Up W. Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Parking Citation 3835 S. Main Street

Citation Operating Without a Valid Motorcycle License Elm Street/E. Pine Street

Operating with Restricted Controlled Substance (1st), Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating Without a Valid License Brookstone Drive/Crestview Drive

8/14/2021

911 Hang up Oakbrook Drive

Assist Fire Tamarack Drive

Written warning speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Parking Citation Sandy Beach x4

EMS Assist College Street

Warning Speed S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Citation Driving Without a Driver’s License/Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Parking Citation Sandy Beach x5

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Citation: Operate After Suspension, Operate with Suspended Registration, Written Warning; Speeding, Unregistered Vehicle S. Main/Columbus

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main/Columbus

911 Hang Up N. Main Street

heck Welfare Owen Street

Civil Issue W Lake Park Place

8/15/2021

Written Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street/E. Mills Drive

Written warning defective head lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Alarm Stony Road

Citation Speeding, Warning Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Keyes Drive

Warning Defective Break Lamp, Illegible License Plate Main Street/ W. Lake Street

Parking Citation Sandy Beach x11

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding, Driving Without a Driver’s License S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Stolen Firearm Prairie Avenue

Mutual Aid State Patrol CTHV/89

All Other Human Services Tamarack Drive

8/16/2021

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

911 hang up Brook Gardens

911 Hang Up Oakbrook Drive

Check Welfare, Warrant Arrest, Criminal Complaint Operate A Motor Vehicle without Consent, Possession of Meth, Possession Of Heroin, Possession of THC, Possession Of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct, All other retail theft, Stolen Vehicle Recovered Bartel’s Beach

Keys Locked in Vehicle Bartel’s Beach

Keys Locked in Vehicle Lower Tyranena Park

All other disorderly conduct N. Main Street

911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue

Written warning Registration decal Hwy B & V West

8/17/2021

Identity Theft Tower Street

911 Hang up Bartel’s Beach

Attempted Vehicle Entry Pope Street

911 Hang Up S. CP Avenue

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

All other Drug Info Water Street

8/18/2021

Citation Inattentive Driving CTHV/CTHA

Alarm S. Ferry Drive

EMS Assist Water Street

EMS Assist Church Street

911 Hang Up Pinnacle Drive

Recommended for you