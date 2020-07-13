Dear Editor,
What is important to you and your family? What would you like life to be like in Jefferson County and in our Lake Mills community, in the future?
Now is the time to weigh in on topics like broadband; business and economic development; housing; community facilities; land use; growth; transportation; agricultural, natural, cultural, and recreational resources; tourism; education; and intergovernmental cooperation.
Important meetings will take place July 22 (virtual, 5:30 p.m.), and July 28 and July 29 (in person, 5:30 p.m.), discussing 10-year plans for our County. We need your input to help shape what Jefferson County and our communities will look like in the next 10-15 years.
This is a continuation of the Comprehensive Plan and Agriculture Preservation and Land Use Plan updates that started last year, before COVID-19. It will build on feedback many of you shared at meetings and in online surveys completed over the 12 or 13 months.
Here are details of upcoming Community Input/Open House meetings.
— Wednesday, July 22nd (5:30 p.m.—7:30 p.m.)
—Virtual Meeting, please use the following link and password or use the phone number to connect via phone.
https://srfconsulting.zoom.us/j/97481530648…
Password: 593537
Phone: +1-312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 974 8153 0648 Password: 593537
— Tuesday, July 28th (5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) County Fair Park Grounds
— Wednesday, July 29th (5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) County Fair Park Grounds
For more information, go to https://jeffersoncountywi.gov/government/comprehensive_plan_and_farmland_preservation_plan.php (past events tab includes Power Point presentations)
Thank you for participating in this planning process, and for helping shape our communities.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve you as District 13 County Board Supervisor. Please feel free to contact me at (920)285-6875 or AMartin@jeffersoncountywi.gov as questions or concerns arise on issues of importance to you, your family, and/or business.
Anita J. Martin
Lake Mills
