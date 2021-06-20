Lake Mills Massage therapy to open

Tatiana Drevlow is living her dream of opening her own business when Rock n Hands Massage becomes Lake Mills Massage Therapy, 331 N. Main St., next week.
Tanya Smith, owner of Rock-n-Hands Massage has been operating in Lake Mills since 2014. Drevlow will officially take over July 1.
Drevlow, who was born in Kyrgyzstan and moved to Russia 20 years ago, went to high school in Madison and attended Lawrence University graduating with a biology degree.
“My mom made me go to massage school and I loved it the first day,” Drevlow said. She graduated from East-West Healing Arts Institute in Madison.
She specializes in deep tissue, cupping and stone massages.
“I’ve been doing it for 11 years and I’m also a personal trainer at Rock Lake Activity Center,” she said. “Being a personal trainer, it helps just being strong.”
Drevlow has two boys Roger and Telfer to keep her busy in her free time.
“I’m really excited about this wonderful opportunity that has been presented to me.”
There will be an open house June 26 from noon to 4 p.m. after the Town and County Days parade.
She plans to have other therapists at the business including Kathy Schmidt who has been working there under Smith.
“I’m looking forward to being a successful business owner and becoming more involved in this community,” Drevlow said.