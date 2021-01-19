What’s next?
Dear Editor,
Progressives and good government types are excited by the recent threats to withhold campaign donations to Republicans who voted against accepting the legal, legitimate outcome of the Presidential election. But those who played their shameful supporting roles in the attempted insurrection, such as our very own Congressman Fitzgerald, know they have nothing to fear. By the time the next election cycle’s fund raising really begins, groups like the Koch’s Americans for Prosperity, The Chamber of Commerce, etc. will revert to form.
Their statements will begin well, e.g., “We too were horrified by the riots on 6 Jan...” followed by the inevitable “but.” “….but the socialist policies of the Democrats are as much a threat to our Republic as any mob, and actually even more dangerous given their insidious nature.” After all, threats to the Constitution are one thing, but when you start talking their core values like lower taxes and gutting “job destroying “ regulations, well they have to draw the line somewhere.
Michael Nesemann
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.