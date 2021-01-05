Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc) was sworn in to the 105th Wisconsin State Assembly Session on Tuesday, Jan. 4, serving her second term as the representative for the 38th Assembly District. She shared the following statement regarding her inauguration:
“I am grateful to the residents of the 38th Assembly District for their faith and support in sending me back to Madison to represent them. While this session will present many challenges, I am ready to tackle the tough issues facing our state including the upcoming biennial state budget, ongoing virus, upholding our constitutional rights, and continuing to encourage workforce development. All of these issues are integral to moving Wisconsin in the right direction!
“I am especially honored to be chair of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Protection and vice-chair of the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development. In addition to my committee assignments, I am eager to continue working on important issues such as safe schools by funding school resource officers, removing barriers for businesses, pro-life reforms, economic revitalization, and assistance for farmers and small businesses.”
Rep. Dittrich will also serve on the Assembly Committees on Children and Families, Health, Jobs and Economy, Mental Health, Rules, and Ways and Means.
