The Lake Mills City Council has a new council president in Greg Waters after a vote at a meeting Tuesday, April 20. Steve Fields was voted vice president.
Nicole Englert, 207 Crestview Lane, who lives near the new Summer Ridge Apartments set to go up at the corner of Brookstone Drive and County Road B, discussed her concerns during public comment with the development and the traffic it will bring to the area.
“I’m concerned by the number of cars that would add to the neighborhood. It’s already a very busy intersection,” she said.
She also asked why there was no public comment on the development.
City Manager Steve Wilke addressed the concerns during his city manager’s report.
“If the property is zoned R-3 that individual is able to build what he wants as long as he follows all the conditions of the zoning code,” Wilke said. “He hit all the requirements that the code requires.”
Wilke said staff followed the legal process for that area. The property has been zoned R-3 since 1996.
“He can build on that site and not have to go through a public hearing just like anyone can build a house on a property they own.”
He said five engineers and site planners looked at the site plans. He also said there may need to be an alteration to the intersection at County Highways B and V after a period of time if safety issues were to come up.
“There was more discussion on making sure we didn’t have a secondary route onto Highway B.”
He said the engineers were in a consensus that this was the safest option.
“We would watch what kind of accidents and incidents occur and then we would determine what would need to happen.”
He said the state is anti-traffic light.
“They cost about $20,000 a year to run,” he said. “A roundabout is safer and has less cost.”
He said a traffic study is only required with very large projects.
The only reason the project came before the council in early April was because the city asked the developer to build to city standards and dedicate it back to the city.
“The council still has to accept the public infrastructure,” Wilke said.
Members of the council asked about the possibility of doing a traffic study or looking at putting in a round bout.
There is a lack of housing in Lake Mills and the state as a whole.
“The State Legislature has taken some actions to encourage housing,” he said. “Yes, we have two new subdivisions and probably have more houses going up than anywhere in Jefferson County, but there are still less than what is needed.”
In other business the council:
— Approved the bid for the milling, pulverization and asphaltic concrete paving and patching with Payne & Dolan Inc. for $218,324.50.
— Approved the bid for concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk maintenance with Schweighardt Concrete, LLC. for $79,745.
— Approved the public depositories and official newspaper.
— Approved the ordinance for the future land use map waving the third reading located at the adjacent property to the south of 1219 S. Main Street from planned neighborhood to planned industrial as a part of the property at 231 Woodland Beach Road from community/industrial facilities to single family residential.
— Approved the zoning amendment request from Lakeside Lutheran, 231 Woodland Beach Road for the purpose of changing the zoning of a portion of the property from single family residential, public and industrial overlay district to single family residential creating two lots.
— Heard the second reading of an ordinance for zoning amendment for Lake Mills Feed in Grain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.