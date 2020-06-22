The Lake Mills City Council approved three additional food truck contracts for Sandy Beach park at a meeting Jun 16 for Big Ole Wraps, Doyle’s Dogs and 2 Can Smoke BBQ.
“Out of all the vendors that have applied Big Ole Wraps is the one that plans to have to most coverage on site. They are looking at daily from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “At lot of these vendors have experienced a big downturn in their business because there are no festivals. They are thankful for the opportunity to work out there.”
The city will have permanent placement for each vendor and Crawfish is the only one with a liquor license.
“I hope they can all coexist out there without stepping on each other’s toes.”
The vendors times will be dependent on weather and beach traffic.
The council considered a request for proposal for solid waste collection and disposal services in the city.
“We considering putting a request for proposals out there to see what else might be available. People have talked with me about getting the pickup of recyclables every week,” said Council President Mike Foster.
“I would like to see pick up of both every week,” Foster said. “I would also like the bulk pick up to be at least once a month and I would also like to be able to do electronic recycling here easier than what it seems like it is right now.”
Wilke said not all families in the city have the same garbage and recycling needs, so a contracted service could be considered.
“I have the same logic for bulk pickup that we do for our brush pick up. I don’t appreciate heavy garbage trucks driving down every street every month looking for bulk pickup, because it puts additional weight and mileage on the roadway and it turns it over faster for maintenance,” Wilke said.
Wilke said work on South Main Street is nearly complete.
“They are finishing up the concrete on the side streets. They are working on the street lights on the west side. They will start the grading and seeding at the beginning of next week. They are still working on the side streets.”
The work on Mud Lake Road is going on.
“It should be done about the same time the Main Street project is complete.”
County work on County Highway A will be done soon as well. The road is only expected to only be closed for a day or two.
The council heard from Liesa Kerler, during questions and public comment about the trails at Tyranena Park.
“I think mountain biking is a great activity for activity for exercise and fresh air and I really appreciate the initiative and hard work of these volunteers,” she said. “I do have a couple of concerns. It seems to me the Parks Board’s action last year didn’t seek any input from other park users and didn’t have any kind of a planning process and gave free reign to one interest group to build trails in a public park, which I don’t think was right.”
In other business the council:
— Approved miscellaneous licenses.
— Approved impact fees increases of 1.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.