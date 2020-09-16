Bob and Sue Volenec have been awarded an outstanding achievement in citizen-based monitoring by the Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Awards. Since 2005, these awards have recognized individuals and groups making tremendous strides in Wisconsin citizen-based monitoring. The couple have been stream monitors in Jefferson County since 2015.
“As they enter their fourth season of monitoring, I am amazed and humbled by everything they have already accomplished in furthering water quality and environmental quality issues,” said Patricia Cicero, Jefferson County Water Resource Management Specialist, on their award nomination form.
When a husband and wife attend the stream monitoring training, they sign up together to monitor one stream, but Bob and Sue decided that even though they will monitor as a team, they each wanted their own site to call their own. They adopted Stony Brook and Mud Creek which are located on opposite corners of Jefferson County.
“They take extra steps to ensure that their monitoring of two sites doesn’t unintentionally result in the spread of aquatic invasive species,” Cicero said.
The Volenecs, retired dairy farmers, have always been interested in the outdoors they say and caring for plants and animals.
“We find being citizen scientists exciting and rewarding in so many ways. We. of course, want the data we collect to be used to protect habitat and the plants and animals in it. We are convinced that clean air and clean water are essential for our health and wellbeing. We feel that it is easy to become involved in protecting the areas where we live, so we have focused our efforts on the Jefferson County with a special focus on the Lake Mills area,” Sue Volenec said.
For the couple learning about the outdoors is constant.
“We’ve had so many unique experiences,” Sue said referring to when they found a screech owl taking shelter, while cleaning wood duck boxes in the winter.
“We, also, enjoy sharing our experiences with others, especially children. We have participated in classroom projects, field trips, fairs and have gotten our grandchildren involved.”
Bob and Sue are not only valued as stream monitors in Jefferson County, but they also share their love of stream monitoring and water quality with the public. Bob and Sue are always enthusiastic volunteers. They have participated at Jefferson County’s annual Mason Farm Jamboree and other events to educate the public about stream monitoring. Their personal efforts have attracted volunteers to become stream monitors with Jefferson County and the Rock River Coalition. They also have visited schools in the area to educate kids about macroinvertebrates, streams, and the environment.
Water quality is important to Bob and Sue. They are also citizen lake monitors on Mud Lake in the Town of Lake Mills. Bob serves as a committee member for the Joint Rock Lake Committee that provides advice to both the city and town of Lake Mills on Rock Lake. Sue serves on a committee of the Rock Lake Improvement Association that implemented a native plant gardening workshop in 2016 and a shoreland and rain garden tour in 2017 and a shoreland gardening workshop in 2018.
Sue said often times their projects overlap, when doing stream and lake monitoring or on a river waiting for the sun to set on a bat survey they are entering bird sightings on ebird.org, an international citizen science project run by Cornell University.
Their love of the environment has also led them to become frog and toad monitors and bat monitors. Bob also works with the Jefferson County Parks Department on building bat houses and bird houses (including purple martin, kestrel and blue bird houses).
“Bob and Sue are wonderful people who are always delighted to learn new things and share that knowledge with others! They are very deserving to be awarded a stream monitoring award,” Cicero said.
“Anyone interested in helping count cranes in the spring should contact us in March,” Sue said.
Sue Volenec can be contacted at svolenec@gmail.com.
