Volunteer butterfly counters needed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs volunteers to help collect information about the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and its habitat to help advance recovery efforts.
Wisconsinites has an abundance of habitats that support the world’s largest populations of Karner blue butterflies. The adult Karner is about the size of a nickel and has two flight periods: The first beginning in late May/earlyJune into late June and the second beginning in early/mid July into late August.
There are many opportunities for the public to help protect the Karner blue and its habitat, including volunteering to survey this special butterfly. Volunteers must watch two free online training videos and take a quiz. More info at Karner Volunteer Monitoring Website, https://wiatri.net/inventory/kbb/
There is also an optional virtual field day at 1 p.m. on June 11. To get the link, please email Chelsea.Weinzinger@wisconsin.gov.
