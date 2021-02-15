2/4/2021

Warning Defective Brake Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Brake Light, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Warning No Insurance Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Failure to stop at stop sign, Fail to Yield for Pedestrian E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

2/5/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Fraud/Scam Center Street

Fraud/Scam Pinnacle Drive

Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Alarm Mulberry Street

Warning No Headlights N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Defective Headlights Mulberry Street/Maas Street

Citation Operating After Expired License, Warning Defective Headlight CTH V

2/6/2021

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Third Brake Light, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/CTHA

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning No Plates N. Main Street/E. Grant Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Unsafe Passing CTH V

Warning Defective Brake Lamp CTHV/CTHA

Warning Failure to stop at stop sign W. Lake Street/Main Street

2/7/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

911 Open line Water Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy V/Hwy B (East)

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Dog Bite E. Lake Street

2/8/2021

Accident Hwy V & 89

911 Hang up Mulberry Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94

2/9/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

11 open line E. Grant Street

Vehicle Lockout Lake Street/MadisonStreet

All Other Dog At Large E. Lake Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp CTH V

Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89

2/10/2021

Fire alarm O'Neil Street

Fraud Water Street

Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path

Load comments