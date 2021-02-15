2/4/2021
Warning Defective Brake Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Brake Light, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street
Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Warning No Insurance Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Failure to stop at stop sign, Fail to Yield for Pedestrian E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
2/5/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Fraud/Scam Center Street
Fraud/Scam Pinnacle Drive
Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Alarm Mulberry Street
Warning No Headlights N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Defective Headlights Mulberry Street/Maas Street
Citation Operating After Expired License, Warning Defective Headlight CTH V
2/6/2021
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Third Brake Light, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/CTHA
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning No Plates N. Main Street/E. Grant Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Unsafe Passing CTH V
Warning Defective Brake Lamp CTHV/CTHA
Warning Failure to stop at stop sign W. Lake Street/Main Street
2/7/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
911 Open line Water Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Hwy V/Hwy B (East)
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Dog Bite E. Lake Street
2/8/2021
Accident Hwy V & 89
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office I-94
2/9/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
11 open line E. Grant Street
Vehicle Lockout Lake Street/MadisonStreet
All Other Dog At Large E. Lake Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp CTH V
Warning Failure to Display Plate CTHV/89
2/10/2021
Fire alarm O'Neil Street
Fraud Water Street
Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.